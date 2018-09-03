USM expects to feel impact of Tropical Storm Gordon

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi is warning students of the potential impact Tropical Storm Gordon could have on the Hattiesburg and Gulf Coast campuses.
The storm is expected to produce heavy rain and possible flooding late Tuesday. University officials are monitoring weather conditions and are in contact with local emergency management agencies on the Gulf Coast and Hattiesburg, according to a USM news release.
If necessary, Southern Miss will activate the Eagle Alert system to alert students and staff of severe weather, school closures or cancellation of classes. You can check your contact information for Eagle Alerts at USM.edu to ensure that you receive alerts.
Southern Miss is also encouraging students, faculty and staff to review the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s 2018 Hurricane Preparedness Guide, though the storm is not currently expected to become a hurricane.
The storm could bring flooding to the Hattiesburg campus, and some streets may become impassable and hazardous.
The university released the following areas on the Hattiesburg campus that are prone to flooding, which could damage vehicles parked in this area.
- Pine Haven Circle around Sorority Village
- Montague Boulevard between Kay James Drive and Ross Boulevard
- 10 parking spaces on south end of Fraternity Drive (west side of street) at Montague Boulevard
- Fourth Street between Golden Eagle Avenue and Eagle Walk
- Southern Miss Drive between 30th and 31st Avenues
- Ray Guy Way at Century Park South/Spirit Park
- South end of Kay James Drive at Montague Boulevard (next to the DuBard School)
- Trent Lott Center west lot, next to M.M. Roberts Stadium
- Ray Guy Way at Eagle Walk by the raised crosswalk
- Parking area at the southwest corner of McCarty Hall
Drivers on the Gulf Park campus should be aware of potential flooding on Halstead Road at the entrance of the Gulf Coast Research Laboratory in Ocean Springs.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.