TS Gordon expected to be hurricane at landfall

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Tonight, the Pine Belt should expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms with temperatures in the low 70s.
There will be a slight chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, but that will change as Tropical Storm Gordon makes landfall.
The storm is projected to be hurricane strength by the time it makes landfall Tuesday night. It’s projected to come ashore somewhere between Mobile, AL and Lake Charles, LA.
Heavy rain and windy conditions will be the biggest concerns for the Pine Belt, but the chance of a tornado cannot be ruled out.
