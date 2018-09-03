Taylorsville routes Mize, 41-6

MIZE, MS (WDAM) - Sophomore quarterback Ty Keyes threw for 359 yards and three touchdowns Friday night as the Tartars amassed 520 yards total offense to pick up the road win.
Freshman Karson Evans also got in on the aerial highlights against the Bulldogs (1-2), throwing a 20-yard touchdown pass.
Senior Raven Arrington caught five passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns, sophomore Jalon Clark had two catches for 65 yards and a touchdown and freshman Cedric Beavens had two catches for 25 yards and a score.
Junior running back Zylon Hicks rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and senior Keyon Bass had nine yards and a touchdown on three carries.
The Tartars (3-0) will stay on the road, travelling to Seminary High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Seminary Bulldogs (1-2) dropped a 41-25 decision to Poplarville High School Friday night.
