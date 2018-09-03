Sumrall remains unbeaten after win over Sacred Heart

SUMRALL, MS (WDAM) - Senior Tyrek Preston ran for two touchdowns and sophomore Hayden Barrett returned a punt 60 yards for a score Friday as the Bobcats remained unbeaten in a 33-6 win.
Sumrall led 7-0 after one quarter and 33-0 at halftime in a game moved to Sacred Heart because of soggy field conditions.
Senior Dannis Jackson opened the scoring with a 41-yard run before Preston scored on runs of 20 yards and 5 yards.
Junior Adarrius Fairman added an 8-yard run and Barrett’s return capped the Bobcats’ scoring.
Sacred Heart scored in the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass from senior quarterback Zach Weatherell to senior Carson Hall.
The Bobcats (3-0) host Enterprise High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs (0-3) lost 33-18 to Stringer Friday.
The Crusaders (0-3) head to Eatonville to take on North Forrest High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Eagles (0-3) fell 58-22 at Columbia High School Friday.
