Lumberton remains unbeaten with win over Heidelberg

LUMBERTON, MS (WDAM) - Sophomore Robert Henry rambled for 264 yards and two touchdowns, and senior Davion Edwards rumbled for 74 yards and a touchdown Friday as Lumberton High School pulled away from Heidelberg High School to win 32-7.
The unbeaten Panthers led 7-0 at halftime and took a 19-7 lead after three quarters before handing the Oilers their first loss of the season by outscoring them 13-0 in the final period.
Junior defensive back Jared Buckley came up with an interception, and also returned a fumble for a touchdown.
Senior quarterback Jared Tribett was neither particularly efficient nor effective throwing the football, completing 2-of-12 passes for 57 yards. But Tribett did rush four times for four yards and a touchdown.
Senior Daylan Young was at the other end of both completions.
The Panthers (3-0) will visit Franklin County High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs (0-3) lost 54-23 Friday to North Pike High School.
The Oilers (2-1) travel to Wilkinson County High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Wildcats (2-1) came back home Friday with a 35-0 victory at Raymond High School.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.