How to build a hurricane kit

How to build a hurricane kit
Projected path of Tropical Storm Gordon. (Thies, Chris)
By Patrick Bigbie | September 3, 2018 at 12:36 PM CDT - Updated September 3 at 12:37 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - As Tropical Storm Gordon tracks toward the Mississippi Gulf Coast, it is time to make sure your hurricane kit is in place.

Below is a checklist of items that should be in every home ahead of a tropical storm or hurricane:

Food and supplies

  • Stock a three-day supply for each family member, including pets. Store in sealed, unbreakable containers. Identify the expiration date and replace every six months.
  • Bottled Water - At least one gallon daily per person for three to seven days. Don’t forget to add water for your pets, too.
  • Water Purification Tablets 
  • Non-Perishable Foods - At least enough for three to seven days. You may need to make special consideration for infants or the elderly.
  • High-Energy Packaged Foods - Peanut butter, crackers, nuts, raisins and dried fruits, snacks, cookies, etc.
  • Packaged Juices - Cans or Cartons
  • Canned Prepared Meats
  • Canned Prepared Foods
  • Baby Food and Baby Formula
  • Baby Diapers and Wet Wipes
  • Pet Food
  • Powdered or Canned Evaporated Milk
  • Special Dietary Needs
  • Toilet Paper and Moist Towelettes
  • Sponges and Paper Towels
  • Soap and Shampoo
  • Toiletries - Toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant
  • Change of Clothing - At least one change for each person
  • Rain Gear
  • Blankets, Sleeping Bags and Pillows
  • Flashlights - One flashlight per person with one extra package of batteries each.
  • Battery-Powered Radio - Don’t forget extra batteries
  • Alarm Clock
  • Portable Cooler/Ice Chest
  • Bleach - Pure, unscented liquid
  • Can Opener - Hand-operated
  • Utility Knife
  • Pots, Pans, Cooking Spoons
  • Disposable Plates, Cups, Utensils
  • Sterno Cans
  • Butane Lighters and Waterproof Matches - Keep in plastic bags to protect
  • Portable Barbecue Grill or Camping Stove
  • Charcoal and Lighter Fluid or Stove Fuel
  • Pet Carriers, Bowls, Leashes, Chain and Stake
  • Plastic Grocery Bags - You’ll use them for everything!
  • Mobile Device Chargers

Important Documents

  • Driver’s License or Photo ID - For each person
  • Important Phone Numbers - Updated address book
  • Home Video/Photos for Insurance
  • Extra Set of Car Keys
  • List of Important Family Information - Serial numbers of medical devices such as pacemakers, etc.

Health Needs

  • Prescription Medication - A two-week supply if possible
  • Doctor and Pharmacy Contact Information
  • Medical Paperwork - Including insurance cards, a copy of all prescriptions and a list of known allergies
  • Pain Relief and Anti-Diarrhea Medications
  • Vitamins
  • First-Aid Kit
  • Sunscreen
  • Insect Repellent
  • Feminine Hygiene Products and Birth Control

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.