FIRST ALERT: All eyes on Tropical Storm Gordon

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - We started out this Labor Day with temperatures in the mid-70s and mostly sunny skies, but be sure to have a raincoat as the day goes on.
We could see a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms later today. Any storm that fires up could have heavy rain and sharp lightning. Highs will reach the low 90s. Lows overnight will be in the low 70s.
All eyes now turn to the tropics where we are watching Tropical Storm Gordon. The storm is expected to make landfall between Mobile, AL and Lake Charles, LA by Wednesday morning, which would put us on the right front quadrant.
The National Hurricane Center forecast says Gordon could make landfall with 40-65 mph winds. The models are still keeping this system on the weak side, and keep it as a Tropical Storm.
Rainfall still looks to be the biggest threat from this system with two to five inches possible. Winds aren’t too big of a concern since the center is expected to pass to the south or west of us. At most, peaking to 15-25 mph which could cause a couple of small power outages or knock down some tree limbs.
Since we will be in the right front quadrant, we can’t rule out the threat of one or two weak tornadoes in the rain bands. This threat will be better known tomorrow.
Rain chances will become more hit-or-miss later this week after the tropical system passes.
