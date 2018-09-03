Collins bounces back with win over Northeast Jones

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - Collins got a pair of rushing touchdowns from junior Antonio Spencer and also scored on punt and kickoff returns as it rebounded from its first loss of the season with a 39-10 win over Northeast Jones.
Senior Cyril Graves scored on a 63-punt return to give Collins a 7-0 lead.
Sophomore quarterback Hershey McLaurin found junior Christopher Keys with a 10-yard scoring pass and Spencer scored on a 2-yard run as Collins opened a 20-0 lead after one quarter.
Spencer’s second touchdown, a 17-yard run in the second quarter, gave Collins a 26-0 halftime lead.
Markel McLaurin returned the second-half kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and 33-0 lead before Northeast Jones senior quarterback Javier Magee scored on a 10-yard run.
Senior Jaydrian Rankin scored Collins’ final touchdown on a 10-yard run, while Northeast freshman Jason Garcia capped the scoring with a 25-yard field goal.
Collins (2-1) will visit Magee High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Trojans (2-1) lost 46-18 to archrival Mendenhall High School Friday.
Northeast Jones (0-3) will visit South Jones High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Braves (1-2) picked up their first win of the season Friday with a 24-6 win over West Harrison High School.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.