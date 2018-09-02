USM rolls past Jackson State, 55-7

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - If one never gets a second chance to make a first impression, University of Southern Mississippi sophomore quarterback certainly made the most of his Golden Eagles debut Saturday.
Abraham completed 21-of-27 passes for 242 yards and four touchdowns as USM jumped out early and never let up in a 55-7 victory over Jackson State University in the season opener for both schools before 29,176 at M.M. Roberts Stadium.
Sophomore receiver Quez Watkins became the first Golden Eagle in three seasons to score four touchdowns in a game.
Watkins scored USM’s first two touchdowns of the 2018 season on Abraham passes of 28 yards and 22 yards. He added a third touchdown on the Golden Eagles’ first punt return for a touchdown since 2016 an 81-yard effort that gave USM a 24-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
Watkins, who had eight catches for 138 yards, capped his career night with a 24-yard touchdown pass reception, giving the Football Bow Subdivision Golden Eagles a 48-0 lead early in the third quarter over the Football Championship Subdivision Tigers.
Watkins became the first USM player since receiver Allenzae Staggers in 2016 to catch three touchdowns in a game. He also became the first player to score four times in a game since running back Jalen Richard rushed for four touchdowns.
Abraham, who transferred from Northwest Mississippi Community College in January, tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to junior Jordan Mitchell.
Mitchell, an Oak Grove High School product who has fought through injuries during his USM career, caught three passes for 17 yards. They were his first catches since his freshman season in 2015.
The Golden Eagles also used 46-yard and 29-yard field goals by senior Parker Shaunfield and the first career touchdown for senior rover Xavier Marion on a 26-yard fumble return to build their big lead.
Both teams substituted liberally over the game’s final 22 minutes, with each team trading touchdowns.
A 45-yard run by sophomore running back Keshawn Harper keyed a nine-play, 84-yard drive by the Tigers that senior quarterback Jarrad Hayes capped on the final play of the third quarter with a 9-yard scoring pass to junior wideout Kobe Gates.
True freshman quarterback Tate Whately, one of three USM quarterbacks to make their collegiate debuts Saturday night, wrapped up the scoring with a 15-yard touchdown run with 2:48 to play.
Whatley’s capper brought the final the same score as when the two teams last tussled, a 55-7 finish in 2002. The Golden Eagles have won all three meetings between the schools.
USM finished with 457 yards Saturday, including 255 yards passing and 202 yards rushing. More than half of the Golden Eagles’ rushing yards came in the final 20 minutes of the game, thanks to the likes of newcomers/youngsters like true freshmen Whatley (41 yards, four carries) and running back Trivenskey Mosley (49 yards, 12 carries), red-shirt freshman Steven Anderson (33 yards, four carries) and sophomore Andre Hale II (28 yards, four carries).
But USM also committed all three of its turnovers after the starters headed to the sideline, with red-shirt freshman quarterback Marcelo Rodriguez throwing two interceptions and Mosley losing a fumble at the JSU 16-yard line.
USM’s defense came up with a pair of interceptions of JSU starting quarterback, sophomore Derrick Ponder, including first-ever career picks by junior college transfer safety Ky’el Hemby and true freshman Shannon Showers.
The Golden Eagles also recovered a pair of fumbles, including the one by Marion and another by senior defensive lineman Delmond Landry.
USM (1-0) will welcome the University of Louisiana-Monroe at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Warhawks (1-0) defeated Southeastern Louisiana University 34-31 Thursday.
