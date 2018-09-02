USM rolls past Jackson State, 55-7

USM finished with 457 yards Saturday, including 255 yards passing and 202 yards rushing. More than half of the Golden Eagles’ rushing yards came in the final 20 minutes of the game, thanks to the likes of newcomers/youngsters like true freshmen Whatley (41 yards, four carries) and running back Trivenskey Mosley (49 yards, 12 carries), red-shirt freshman Steven Anderson (33 yards, four carries) and sophomore Andre Hale II (28 yards, four carries).