FIRST ALERT: Tropical development chances increase to 90%, NHC says

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - We are currently tracking a tropical system in the southern Bahamas that is forecast to become a tropical depression are tropical storm no later than tomorrow morning.
The system is forecast to move into the SE Gulf of Mexico sometime Monday and then is forecast to move NW and come ashore anywhere from west of New Orleans to east of Mobile by Wednesday.
At this time is does not appear the system will become a hurricane although that can not be ruled out.
We advise everyone to keep up with future updates on the system.
For tonight into Monday, expect showers to end later tonight and then partly cloudy with a shower or storm possible and lows in lower 70s by Monday morning.
For Monday, we have a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs around 90.
