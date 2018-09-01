Sports betting underway at Bok Homa Casino

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - People who want to wager on most pro and college sports can do so now in Jones County, rather than having to drive to the Coast.
Saturday, the Sportsbook at Bok Homa Casino officially opened, giving people a chance to bet on plenty of different games, including those involving in-state teams.
Sports betting at Mississippi casinos became legal earlier this year.
Most days, bets will be taken from 9 a.m. until midnight.
"We've got a live ticket taker that you'll walk up to and make your bet with," said Jason York, executive director of development and operations at Bok Homa Casino. "In the next couple of months, we'll be introducing betting kiosks, where you can just go to the kiosk and make your bet, as well as we'll be initiating mobile betting. Now, even when you have mobile betting, you'll still have to be on premises in order to make your wager."
Mississippi is one of three states that have allowed sports betting since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on it.
