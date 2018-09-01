1 killed, 3 injured in Lamar County crash

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - One person was killed and three others were injured following a single-vehicle crash in Lamar County, according to Lamar County Coroner Cody Creel.
The crash happened on Oloh Road in Sumrall around 1 p.m. Creel says a total of four people were inside the vehicle at the time of the accident, and three people were taken to Forrest General Hospital.
Deputies from the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department worked the accident.
The name of the deceased victim is not being released at this time. The body was sent to Jackson for an an autopsy.
