District at Midtown business gets boost from first USM home game

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Saturday was a big day for businesses at the new District at Midtown.
Most have only been open for a few months, so employees were happy to see a boost in business because of the University of Southern Mississippi's first home football game of the year.
Visitors to the District were also excited to see lots of new people brought in by the game.
"So far, it's really picked up," said Kierra Dowdy, manager assistant at Asian Cafe. "We had a lot of customers in the beginning and the business kind of slowed down, but today, it's really picked up again because everybody's coming over here, especially for our ice cream."
"I think (the District) is really gonna be good for students and the town, really, it'll bring more people in, especially visitors from Southern Miss football games or stuff like that," said Lexi Guthrie, a student at Jones County Junior College who was shopping with friends in the District.
The District includes a Hotel Indigo, several restaurants, shops and condominiums.
